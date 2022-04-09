Lashkar commander killed in Anantnag encounter

Advertisement

A Lashkar-e-Tayiba local commander has been killed in an encounter with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district early on Saturday morning, said the police.

“LeT commander Nisar Dar has been killed in Sirhama area of Anantnag district during the encounter with the security forces. Search is going on in the area to nab his accomplices,’ said inspector general of police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

