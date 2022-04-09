Fantasy Games vs Real Money Games – What you should choose?

Advertisement

When it comes to gaming these days, the range of available options is staggering. From video games, console gaming, eSports, and more, players have a wealth of entertainment at their fingertips, and the choice has only broadened as internet coverage has expanded.

Two industries on the up are fantasy sports games and real money games, aka gambling at online casinos. Both options have pros and cons, meaning they may suit different types of punters. Here we take a look at both so help you decide which is best.

What are Fantasy Games

While specific rules may differ from site to site, here is a general overview of what to expect when playing fantasy sports. Basically, players are presented with a number of sports such as football or cricket and are given a chance to build their own team. Each person has a budget they can spend to buy the players they think are best to create a team unique to them. Some things to keep in mind when building a team are:

If there is a cost to enter the fantasy games contest.

How much in-game currency, credits, or points each contestant can spend.

The number of players eligible and their cost.

The rules around scoring points in the competition.

Prizes and what is required to win them.

The players in these teams are based on real players, and their performance in real-life events earns them points in the fantasy game. At the end of the season, let's say, the fantasy team that scores the most points wins and may collect prizes for doing so.

Real Money Games

When we talk about real money games, we are specifically talking about games of chance that players place wagers on the outcomes of. This includes popular casino games such as online slots, blackjack, poker, baccarat and roulette. Imagine walking into a physical casino, and all of the games you would find there are now available online. There are many reasons why more and more people are choosing to gamble online rather than off, including:

The convenience of mobile gambling.

Big sign-on bonuses.

Ongoing promotions, events, and tournaments.

Potential to win real money.

A huge number of entertaining games.

One thing real money games and fantasy games have in common is that they are forms of entertainment rather than get rich quick schemes. As such, players should never bet with more than they are prepared to lose and set budgets to ensure the gaming remains under control.

So which one should I choose?

Of course, players are not restricted to choosing one or the other. Both entertainment options may be enjoyed simultaneously, and each has something different to offer. Fantasy games suit people who are keen on sports, have knowledge of players and upcoming matches and would like to turn that knowledge into success they can be recognised for.

Online gambling, on the other hand, is much faster-paced; there is no need to wait a week between matches or months for a season to end. Played responsibly, fantasy games and real money games can be equally thrilling to participate in.

