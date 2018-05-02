Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, May 5th, 2020
    National News / News 3 | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Largest overseas evacuation of Indians begins on May 7

    India is set to begin its largest overseas evacuation of stranded Indian nationals abroad since Independence.

    The operation to bring back Indians stranded in various countries due to airspace closures because of the COVID-19 pandemic will commence in a phased manner, the first phase to begin as early as this week.

    The ministry of external affairs has prepared a chart for the evacuation of over 14,000 Indian nationals stranded in 13 foreign countries by 64 flights in week 1 of the operation.

    According to the MEA plan shared with the ministry of civil aviation that is set to begin from May 7, approximately 14,800 passengers will be evacuated from 13 different countries.

    Flights from India will fly to the Philippines, Singapore, Bangladesh, UAE, UK, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Singapore, Phillippines, USA, Oman, Bahrain and Kuwait.

    The first day of evacuation will see 10 flights repatriate 2300 Indians.

    On Day 2, around 2050 Indian nationals will arrive in Chennai, Kochi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Delhi from nine different countries, according to the plan.

    Similarly, on Day 3, some 2050 stranded nationals are expected to arrive in Mumbai, Kochi, Lucknow and Delhi from 13 countries spread across the Middle East, Europe, South East Asia and USA.

    On Day 4 of the plan, the aviation ministry in collaboration with the MEA will evacuate 1850 stranded nationals from eight different countries, including the USA, UK and the UAE.

    Prior to boarding the evacuation flights, all persons coming to India will be required to fill up a form and submit a copy each to the health and immigration counter upon arrival. The passengers will be required to state whether they are suffering from fever, cough, diabetes or any respiratory disease.

    This form is similar to the one filled by passengers arriving back into the country during the early days of the COVID-19 outbreak.

    The government’s official guidelines say all passengers will be screened before they are allowed to board flights for their return, and only asymptomatic passengers would be allowed to travel.

    During the journey, they will have to follow the protocols such as those issued by the health ministry and the civil aviation ministry.

    This airlift by the MEA would be the largest since the Persian Gulf War evacuation of over 170,000 people from Kuwait in 1990. Similar evacuations were also done in April 2015, when Operation Raahat was launched to evacuate Indians from war-torn Yemen.


    Happening Nagpur
    Why Bollywood Is Sticking To Release Movies In Theaters and Not to Online Streaming Even During Lock Down
    Why Bollywood Is Sticking To Release Movies In Theaters and Not to Online Streaming Even During Lock Down
    ‘Salaam Hai’: Nagpur musicians, Mohit-Sayam come together with Ankit Tiwari dedicate song to Corona Warriors
    ‘Salaam Hai’: Nagpur musicians, Mohit-Sayam come together with Ankit Tiwari dedicate song to Corona Warriors
    Nagpur Crime News
    Cop dead, 4 others injured as patrolling vehicle hits pig near Jamtha
    Cop dead, 4 others injured as patrolling vehicle hits pig near Jamtha
    Man booked for ”derogatory” post against Maha CM, NCP chief
    Man booked for ”derogatory” post against Maha CM, NCP chief
    Maharashtra News
    तीनशे युनिट वीज बिल माफीवर अजूनही कारवाई नाही : बावनकुळे
    तीनशे युनिट वीज बिल माफीवर अजूनही कारवाई नाही : बावनकुळे
    संचारबंदी दरम्यान देवलापार पोलीसांची दारु माफियांवर धडक कार्यवाही
    संचारबंदी दरम्यान देवलापार पोलीसांची दारु माफियांवर धडक कार्यवाही
    Hindi News
    गरीब मस्त, अमीर सुस्त, लेकिन मिडल क्लास होगा पस्त !
    गरीब मस्त, अमीर सुस्त, लेकिन मिडल क्लास होगा पस्त !
    वेकोलि ने कोविड-19 के दौरान कोयला-नीलामी में सुविधा की पेशकश की
    वेकोलि ने कोविड-19 के दौरान कोयला-नीलामी में सुविधा की पेशकश की
    Trending News
    Middle aged Satranjipura woman tests positive in Nagpur, cases jump to 161
    Middle aged Satranjipura woman tests positive in Nagpur, cases jump to 161
    1,373 people died of Covid-19 in India
    1,373 people died of Covid-19 in India
    Featured News
    More than 11 lakh samples tested for COVID: ICMR
    More than 11 lakh samples tested for COVID: ICMR
    HC issues notice to Nagpur Civic Admin,Govt on detention of 1408 Satranjipura Resident
    HC issues notice to Nagpur Civic Admin,Govt on detention of 1408 Satranjipura Resident
    Trending In Nagpur
    Justice @ Lockdown : Judges from Nagpur step up to feed the needy
    Justice @ Lockdown : Judges from Nagpur step up to feed the needy
    तीनशे युनिट वीज बिल माफीवर अजूनही कारवाई नाही : बावनकुळे
    तीनशे युनिट वीज बिल माफीवर अजूनही कारवाई नाही : बावनकुळे
    Political trolling:BJP approaches police, NCP says recall past
    Political trolling:BJP approaches police, NCP says recall past
    दुकाने, बांधकाम आणि शासकीय कार्यालयांना अटींच्या अधीन राहून परवानगी
    दुकाने, बांधकाम आणि शासकीय कार्यालयांना अटींच्या अधीन राहून परवानगी
    नागपूरकरांच्या संयमाला, सेवाकार्याला सलाम!
    नागपूरकरांच्या संयमाला, सेवाकार्याला सलाम!
    Nagpur Lawyers File Plea In Bombay HC Against Lockdown
    Nagpur Lawyers File Plea In Bombay HC Against Lockdown
    गरीब मस्त, अमीर सुस्त, लेकिन मिडल क्लास होगा पस्त !
    गरीब मस्त, अमीर सुस्त, लेकिन मिडल क्लास होगा पस्त !
    वेकोलि ने कोविड-19 के दौरान कोयला-नीलामी में सुविधा की पेशकश की
    वेकोलि ने कोविड-19 के दौरान कोयला-नीलामी में सुविधा की पेशकश की
    City based techie, Kaizen Foundation distribute face masks, sanitizes amid COVID-19 crises
    City based techie, Kaizen Foundation distribute face masks, sanitizes amid COVID-19 crises
    Bihar Foundation Nagpur Chapter continuing support
    Bihar Foundation Nagpur Chapter continuing support
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145