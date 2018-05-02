Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, May 5th, 2020

    Justice @ Lockdown : Judges from Nagpur step up to feed the needy

    Nagpur: Under the guidance of the Principal District and Session Judge, Nagpur Sanjay Mehare, all judges of the Nagpur District contributed for distribution of ration/ grocery kits to the identified needy persons.

    Total 500 ration/grocery kits weighing around 7 ton in total were distributed to the needy people in Ganga- jamuna area of Lakadganj, Khalasi Line Moti Bag and Rani Durgavati square.

    The beneficiaries were identified by Abhijeet Deshmukh, Secretary to the District Legal Services Authority and Civil Judge Senior Division, Nagpur with the help of para legal volunteers of the DLSA.

    Women and child development Officer smt Aparna Kohle, district probation officer, Mushtak Pathan, police inspector Shri Hiware, paralegal volunteer Shri Daniel and social worker Irrfan Khan provided assistance in distribution work.


    Happening Nagpur
    Why Bollywood Is Sticking To Release Movies In Theaters and Not to Online Streaming Even During Lock Down
    Why Bollywood Is Sticking To Release Movies In Theaters and Not to Online Streaming Even During Lock Down
    ‘Salaam Hai’: Nagpur musicians, Mohit-Sayam come together with Ankit Tiwari dedicate song to Corona Warriors
    ‘Salaam Hai’: Nagpur musicians, Mohit-Sayam come together with Ankit Tiwari dedicate song to Corona Warriors
    Nagpur Crime News
    Cop dead, 4 others injured as patrolling vehicle hits pig near Jamtha
    Cop dead, 4 others injured as patrolling vehicle hits pig near Jamtha
    Man booked for ”derogatory” post against Maha CM, NCP chief
    Man booked for ”derogatory” post against Maha CM, NCP chief
    Maharashtra News
    बेला येथील दुकाने सुरू
    बेला येथील दुकाने सुरू
    बुद्धपौर्णिमेला गरजूंना मदत करा
    बुद्धपौर्णिमेला गरजूंना मदत करा
    Hindi News
    गरीब मस्त, अमीर सुस्त, लेकिन मिडल क्लास होगा पस्त !
    गरीब मस्त, अमीर सुस्त, लेकिन मिडल क्लास होगा पस्त !
    वेकोलि ने कोविड-19 के दौरान कोयला-नीलामी में सुविधा की पेशकश की
    वेकोलि ने कोविड-19 के दौरान कोयला-नीलामी में सुविधा की पेशकश की
    Trending News
    Middle aged Satranjipura woman tests positive in Nagpur, cases jump to 161
    Middle aged Satranjipura woman tests positive in Nagpur, cases jump to 161
    1,373 people died of Covid-19 in India
    1,373 people died of Covid-19 in India
    Featured News
    Video: Hooligans attempt to break into wine shop at Tukadoji Square in Nagpur
    Video: Hooligans attempt to break into wine shop at Tukadoji Square in Nagpur
    More than 11 lakh samples tested for COVID: ICMR
    More than 11 lakh samples tested for COVID: ICMR
    Trending In Nagpur
    Video: Hooligans attempt to break into wine shop at Tukadoji Square in Nagpur
    Video: Hooligans attempt to break into wine shop at Tukadoji Square in Nagpur
    बुद्धपौर्णिमेला गरजूंना मदत करा
    बुद्धपौर्णिमेला गरजूंना मदत करा
    Justice @ Lockdown : Judges from Nagpur step up to feed the needy
    Justice @ Lockdown : Judges from Nagpur step up to feed the needy
    तीनशे युनिट वीज बिल माफीवर अजूनही कारवाई नाही : बावनकुळे
    तीनशे युनिट वीज बिल माफीवर अजूनही कारवाई नाही : बावनकुळे
    Political trolling:BJP approaches police, NCP says recall past
    Political trolling:BJP approaches police, NCP says recall past
    दुकाने, बांधकाम आणि शासकीय कार्यालयांना अटींच्या अधीन राहून परवानगी
    दुकाने, बांधकाम आणि शासकीय कार्यालयांना अटींच्या अधीन राहून परवानगी
    नागपूरकरांच्या संयमाला, सेवाकार्याला सलाम!
    नागपूरकरांच्या संयमाला, सेवाकार्याला सलाम!
    Nagpur Lawyers File Plea In Bombay HC Against Lockdown
    Nagpur Lawyers File Plea In Bombay HC Against Lockdown
    गरीब मस्त, अमीर सुस्त, लेकिन मिडल क्लास होगा पस्त !
    गरीब मस्त, अमीर सुस्त, लेकिन मिडल क्लास होगा पस्त !
    वेकोलि ने कोविड-19 के दौरान कोयला-नीलामी में सुविधा की पेशकश की
    वेकोलि ने कोविड-19 के दौरान कोयला-नीलामी में सुविधा की पेशकश की
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145