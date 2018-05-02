Justice @ Lockdown : Judges from Nagpur step up to feed the needy

Nagpur: Under the guidance of the Principal District and Session Judge, Nagpur Sanjay Mehare, all judges of the Nagpur District contributed for distribution of ration/ grocery kits to the identified needy persons.

Total 500 ration/grocery kits weighing around 7 ton in total were distributed to the needy people in Ganga- jamuna area of Lakadganj, Khalasi Line Moti Bag and Rani Durgavati square.

The beneficiaries were identified by Abhijeet Deshmukh, Secretary to the District Legal Services Authority and Civil Judge Senior Division, Nagpur with the help of para legal volunteers of the DLSA.

Women and child development Officer smt Aparna Kohle, district probation officer, Mushtak Pathan, police inspector Shri Hiware, paralegal volunteer Shri Daniel and social worker Irrfan Khan provided assistance in distribution work.