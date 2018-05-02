NMC, Nagpur Police start RAT for those venturing out sans valid reason

Nagpur: In a bid to reduce unnecessary movement of people on the streets, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) in association with Nagpur Police has initiated first of its kind “Antigen Nakabandi” starting from Saturday.

The administration has decided to conduct Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) of those roaming on streets without valid reason. On testing positive, they will be sent to institutional quarantine for 14-days.

With beefed up police presence coupled with health staff, the special RAT drive began at the five key spots across the city.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 2, Vinita S was seen leading the proceedings at Katol Naka square.

It may be mentioned that the cops are continuously urging people to not to come on streets without valid reason. But some people are not ready mend their ways and unnecessarily roaming on the streets. Following this the administration came up with such drive to deter unnecessary movement.

Currently, the police have enforced nakabandi at 66 points in the city. A bandobast of 2,200 police personnel and 500 homeguards enforced on city streets for enforcement of the Covid curbs.



