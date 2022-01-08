Lakshmi Lawn, K R Sea Lawn, Amrai Lawn penalised of Rs 25k each for defying Covid norms at weddings

Nagpur: Cracking down of the violators defying Covid norms after the announcement of restriction on attendance in marriage functions, the Nuisance Detection Squads (NDS) of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) took action at three venues and recovered fine of Rs 75,000.

Action was taken against Lakshmi Lawn, Gorewada, K R Sea Lawn Gorewada and Amrai Lawn and each were fined Rs 25,000 for defying Covid norms. The owners of the three lawns were also fined Rs 15,000 and the families that organised function were slapped fined Rs 10,000 for the violation.

Notably, Given rising cases of infections of Covid-19, Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B had capped attendance in marriages to 50 persons. However, even after that organisers continued to flout the rules. The component of fines were increased to ensure that there is deterrent as the situation in city on Covid-19 front shows that virus is spreading its tentacles quite fast.