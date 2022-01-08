Five States To Vote In 7 Phases From February 10

Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra on Saturday announced polls dates and said the polling for 5 states will be over by March 5.

Dates for Assembly elections in five states – Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Punjab, and Uttarakhand – were announced Saturday afternoon.

Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases – on February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7.

Punjab, Goa, and Uttarakhand will all vote in one phase on February 14.

All results on March 10

Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra says in view of the Covid-19 situation, there will be no roadshow, padyatra or physical rallies allowed in the five states till January 15.

This is what the Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra has announced thus far listing the Election Commission’s preparedness to conduct free and fair elections in the states of Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

More than 15 cr voters in five poll-bound states got first dose, over 9 cr both doses: EC on Covid concerns relating to elections.

Political parties and candidates advised to conduct their election campaign in digital or virtual modes as much as possible: EC.

Opinion of health experts taken to ensure Covid-safe elections; Polling time in all five states to be increased by one hour: EC.

All personnel on election duty will be doubly-vaccinated and also eligible for precautionary third dose to ensure Covid-safe polls.

Polling stations identified where voting percentage was lower than earlier years or below average to take corrective measures.

Any violation of model code of conduct, coming into effect with announcement of election schedule, will be strictly dealt with.

Comprehensive plan of action in place to ensure inducement-free elections in all five states

Zero tolerance towards money-power and misuse of government machinery.