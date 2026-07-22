House Theft Bid Foiled in Lakadganj, Gujarat Man Held

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Nagpur: A daylight house theft attempt was foiled in Nagpur’s Lakadganj area after alert residents caught the accused while he was trying to escape with stolen valuables. The accused was later handed over to the police, who recovered stolen gold and silver ornaments from his possession.

According to police, the incident took place at a house on Doke Bua Math Road near Masurkar Chowk under the Lakadganj police station limits.

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Complainant Ratnamala Narayanrao Umredkar told police that her son and daughter-in-law were away from home when the accused allegedly broke the lock of a room, entered the house, and stole gold and silver jewellery.

After committing the theft, the accused attempted to flee. However, suspicious local residents chased him down, overpowered him, and handed him over to the Lakadganj Police.

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The accused has been identified as Paresh Sureshbhai Soni, a resident of Gujarat.

Police recovered the stolen gold and silver ornaments from his possession. Investigators suspect the accused may have associates operating in the city and are probing whether he is linked to other theft cases.

Further investigation is underway.

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