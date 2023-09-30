Administration’s negligence during Ganpati Visarjan sparks tension in Ramtek

Ramtek: Tension gripped Ramtek when the negligent actions of two Ramtek Municipal Council (RMC) employees during the Ganpati immersion led to a chaotic situation on Thursday. In response to the public outcry, RMC officials swiftly took action, suspending the responsible employees with immediate effect.

The incident unfolded at an artificial lake meticulously prepared by the RMC administration for the purpose of Ganpati immersion within the Ramtalai Lake. Devotees had immersed a substantial number of idols in the lake. However, around 11 pm, two RMC employees proceeded to drain the water from the artificial lake, inadvertently scattering the remnants of Ganpati idols. This act, which inadvertently hurt religious sentiments, sparked tension among the gathered devotees.

Local MLA Adv Ashish Jaiswal, along with former corporator Damodar Dhopte and concerned citizens, promptly assembled to address the situation. The RMC took decisive action by suspending Ranjit Behre, a sanitation worker, and Gangadhar Padole, a temporary driver, both of whom were identified as responsible for the incident. Municipal Chief Pallavi Raut confirmed the suspensions.

A delegation of hundreds of citizens, spearheaded by former corporator Damodar Dhopte, submitted a memorandum to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Ramtek and Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Ramtek, demanding appropriate action against those responsible.

RMC Chief Pallavi Raut reassured the public that a preliminary inquiry is currently underway, and strict measures will be taken if the employees are found to be culpable.

