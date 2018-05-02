Lady doc robbed of laptop, cash in Ajni

Nagpur: A female doctor of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) was robbed of a bag comprising a laptop and cash collectively worth Rs 30,100 by an unidentified bike-borne youth on Wednesday evening. Dr Mayuri Chandrakant Salunke (22) was walking towards home when the incident occurred under Ajni police.

According to the police, done with the classes at GMCH, Dr Salunke originally, a native of Jalgoan and currently a residence of Hanuman Nagar was walking home on Wednesday night.

At around 5 pm, when she was crossing plot. no. 18 of Hanuman Nagar some unidentified bike-borne youth aged between 20-25 reportedly approached her and snatched away a bag containing the laptop and cash to the tune of Rs 30,100 before she could raise an alarm.

Following the complaint registered by Dr Salunke, Ajni police have booked accused bike-borne under section 392 of the IPC and started the investigation.