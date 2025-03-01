Ladki Bahin Yojana’s February payment delayed: Here’s why

Nagpur: Lakhs of women across Nagpur and Maharashtra were left disappointed as the February installment of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana failed to reach their bank accounts. Despite expectations that ₹1,500 would be credited in the last week of February, the eighth installment remains pending.

The delay appears to be linked to an ongoing beneficiary review by the government. Reports suggest that in Solapur district alone, over 11 lakh women are enrolled in the scheme, but payments have been halted due to a verification process. The Women and Child Welfare Department has identified 12,500 women suspected of owning four-wheeled vehicles, prompting an investigation.

House-to-house verification

Anganwadi workers have been deployed to verify the claims by conducting door-to-door checks at the homes of these listed beneficiaries. However, this verification process has caused delays not just for those under review, but for all beneficiaries in the district, as the government has put the February payments on hold until the process is complete.

Many women had enrolled in the scheme through Anganwadi workers, with 5.5 lakh applying via mobile and 6.5 lakh through the official website. They started receiving benefits from July 1, 2024, but after the Assembly elections, the eligibility verification process has become more stringent, raising concerns among recipients.

Traditionally, the scheme’s funds are credited by the 25th of each month, but February ended without disbursement. Speculation is now rife that both February and March payments may be credited together next month, once the verification process is concluded. Those found ineligible due to vehicle ownership or improved financial conditions will be removed from the scheme.

Thousands opt out voluntarily

Meanwhile, the verification drive has led thousands of women to voluntarily withdraw from the scheme. Some have cited better job opportunities or an increase in their husbands’ income, while others have requested removal without providing a reason.

The government’s strict enforcement of eligibility rules underscores its commitment to ensuring that only deserving beneficiaries receive assistance. Data reveals that 83% of the scheme’s recipients are married women, while 11.8% are unmarried.

With payments still pending, lakhs of women now await clarity on when their long-overdue benefits will finally be credited.