75 years of NMC: A journey of progress or a battle with bottlenecks?

Nagpur: As the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) marks its 75th anniversary on March 2, a crucial question arises — has the civic body matured into an efficient governing entity, or is it still grappling with fundamental challenges? While NMC has achieved significant milestones over the years, it continues to face daunting hurdles in delivering seamless urban services to Nagpurians.

Unfortunately, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation has been without an elected body since 2022 and continues to be run by State-appointed administrators.

A glimpse into history

Established in 1864 as a Municipal Council, Nagpur’s urban governance began with a jurisdiction spanning 15.5 sq. km and a population of 82,000. The council was responsible for sanitation, street lighting, and water supply with government assistance. The Central Provinces & Berar Municipalities Act of 1922 laid the foundation for a more structured governance framework. Eventually, on March 2, 1951, the City of Nagpur Corporation Act, 1948, came into force, and the Nagpur Municipal Corporation was officially established.

Leadership and governance

Since its inception, NMC has seen a turnover of 54 Mayors and 56 Deputy Mayors, each striving to enhance the city’s livability. The civic body’s first Mayor was Barrister Sheshrao Wankhede, while Chhotelal Thakkar served as Deputy Mayor and Sadabhau Dandige became the first Chairman of the Standing Committee. The first municipal election was conducted in 1951, electing 42 members from city wards. Over time, Nagpur’s municipal boundaries expanded significantly, incorporating 34 villages and increasing its jurisdiction to 217.56 sq. km.

Administrative structure and responsibilities

As per the CNC Act, NMC shoulders the responsibility of providing essential urban services, including water supply, waste management, slum rehabilitation, road infrastructure, street lighting, parks, primary healthcare, and education. It collaborates with agencies like NIT, MHADA, MSRTC, MPCB, and NMRDA to ensure urban development. The city is divided into 10 zones for better governance, namely:

1. Laxmi Nagar

2. Dharampeth

3. Hanuman Nagar

4. Dhantoli

5. Nehru Nagar

6. Gandhibagh

7. Satranjipura

8. Lakadganj

9. Ashi Nagar

10. Mangalwari

Financial struggles and revenue sources

Despite its expanding role, NMC continues to battle financial constraints. The civic body primarily relies on revenue from property tax, professional tax, entertainment tax, and government grants, including GST allocations. Other income sources include water usage fees, documentation charges, rent from municipal properties, and municipal bonds. However, the withdrawal of Octroi and Local Body Tax (LBT) has left property tax as its major revenue generator, with a low realization ratio.

Challenges and the road ahead

Nagpur, recognized as Maharashtra’s Second Capital, is a city of growing aspirations but also mounting civic issues. The NMC has made notable progress, but gaps remain in drinking water security, sustainable waste management, infrastructure development, and resource generation. The widening municipal limits have further strained its resources, making it heavily reliant on state government funding.

While the city’s skyline is evolving, its civic administration faces the urgent task of finding new revenue sources without overburdening taxpayers. The NMC’s ability to transition from a dependent entity to a self-sustaining municipal body will determine whether it remains a crawling child or emerges as a competent urban manager in its 75th year and beyond.

List of Mayors

1. B. S. Surve | 31 January 1964 – 8 February 1965 | 1 year, 8 days

2. B. K. Takkamore | 9 February 1965 – 30 September 1965 | 233 days |

3. Tejsingrao L. Bhosle | 15 April 1969 – 6 February 1970 | 297 days

4. S. M. Meshram | 7 February 1970 – 6 January 1971 | 333 days

5. Haribhau Naik | 7 January 1971 – 30 November 1971 | 327 days

6. Pundlik Masurkar | 4 December 1971 – 6 January 1972 | 33 days

7. Bhaurao Mulak | 7 January 1972 – 14 February 1973 | 1 year, 38 days

* 8. K. R. Pandav | 15 February 1973 – 5 February 1974 | 355 days

9. M. M. Kinkhede | 6 February 1974 – 13 February 1975 | 1 year, 7 days

10. B. M. Gaikwad | 14 February 1975 – 7 March 1976 | 1 year, 22 days

11. Ramratan Janorkar | 8 March 1976 – 13 January 1977 | 311 days

12. Sardar Atal Bahadur Singh | 14 February 1977 – 6 February 1978 | 357 days

13. Shriram Vaidya | 7 February 1978 – 7 February 1979 | 1 year

14. S. M. Chahande | 8 February 1979 – 17 February 1980 | 1 year, 9 days

15. A. A. Antik | 18 February 1980 – 11 February 1981| 359 days

16. Sakharam Chaudhari | 15 May 1985 – 2 February 1986 | 263 days

17. Tejram Somkuwar | 3 February 1986 – 1 February 1987 | 363 days

18. Pandurang Hivarkar | 2 February 1987 – 30 January 1988 | 362 days

19. M. M. Jadhav | 25 April 1989 – 6 November 1989 | 195 days

20. Babanrao Yewale | 3 February 1990 – 30 January 1991 | 361 days

21. Vallabhdas Daga | 31 January 1991 – 1 March 1992 | 1 year, 30 days

22. Sudhakarrao Nimbalkar | 2 March 1992 – 3 February 1993 | 338 days

23. Kishor Dorle | 4 February 1993 – 2 February 1994 | 363 days

24. Rajesh Tambe | 20 January 1995 – 4 February 1996 | 1 year, 15 days

25. Kundatai Vijaykar | 5 February 1996 – 9 February 1997 | 1 year, 4 days

26. Devendra Fadnavis | 5 March 1997 – 4 February 1999 | 1 year, 336 days

27. Kalpana Pande | 29 April 1999 – 27 March 2000 | 333 days

28. Vasundhara Masurkar | 28 March 2000 – 6 March 2001 | 343 days

29. Pushpa Ghode | 7 March 2001 – 4 March 2002 | 362 days

30. Vikas Thakre | 5 March 2002 – 19 February 2005 | 2 years, 351 days

31. Naresh Gawande | 20 February 2005 – 4 March 2007 | 2 years, 12 days

32. Devrao Umredkar | 5 March 2007 – 16 June 2007 | 103 days

33. Maya Iwnate | 15 July 2007 – 23 December 2009 | 2 years, 161 days

34. Archana Dehankar | 24 December 2009 – 4 March 2012 | 2 years, 71 days

35. Anil Sole | 5 March 2012 – 5 September 2014 | 2 years, 184 days

36. Pravin Datke | 5 September 2014 – 4 March 2017 | 2 years, 180 days

37. Nanda Jichkar | 5 March 2017 – 22 November 2019 | 2 years, 262 days

38. Sandip Joshi | 22 November 2019 – 5 January 2021 | 1 year, 44 days

39. Dayashankar Tiwari | 5 January 2021 – 4 March 2022 | 1 year, 58 days