Nagpur’s notorious goon Raja Ghaus, 6 others booked for spreading fear on Instagram

The video featured Raja Ghaus, who proclaimed himself as the "King of Nagpur" while referring to Pune-based gangster Gajanan Marne as the "King of Pune." The video showcased a convoy of vehicles in an apparent attempt to intimidate the public

Nagpur: In a crackdown on criminal elements misusing social media, the Cyber Police in Nagpur have registered cases against seven individuals from Nagpur and Pune for allegedly posting threatening videos on Instagram aimed at spreading fear among citizens. Law enforcement officials have intensified their surveillance of social media accounts linked to known offenders to curb such activities.

On Thursday, February 27, Cyber Police personnel Ashish Khope, while monitoring social media platforms, discovered an Instagram post from the account “Raja Ghaus Baghdadi Nagpur.” The video featured notorious criminal Raja Ghaus, who proclaimed himself as the “King of Nagpur” while referring to Pune-based gangster Gajanan Marne as the “King of Pune.” The video showcased a convoy of vehicles in an apparent attempt to intimidate the public.

Gold Rate Saturday 01 March 2025 Gold 24 KT 85,300 /- Gold 22 KT 79,300 /- Silver / Kg 94,700 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Taking swift action, police registered cases against the accused under sections 192, 351(2), 353(1)(B) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act, 2008. Additionally, Raja Ghaus has been served a legal notice under Section 35(A) of BNSS.

Ippa, Abu among those booked

In a related development, other notorious criminals from Nagpur, including Irshad Khan alias Ippa from Mominpura, along with his associates Irshan Khan and Ashraf Khan, uploaded a similar video on Instagram, boldly claiming, “I am Nagpur.” Meanwhile, another criminal, Abu Khan from Bada Tajbagh, along with his son Raja Mazhar Khan, posted a separate video asserting the same slogan.

Responding to these incidents, the Cyber Police registered cases against Ippa and ten of his associates. Acting on directives from Senior Inspector Baliram Sutar of the Cyber Police Station, authorities have launched a probe into the matter. One of the accused has already been served a legal notice, and further investigations are underway.

The police have reaffirmed their commitment to taking stringent action against those attempting to create fear and disrupt peace in the city through social media platforms.