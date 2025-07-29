Bawankule slams Congress for questioning ‘Operation Sindoor’

Advertisement



Nagpur: Amid an ongoing debate in Parliament over ‘Operation Sindoor’, Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing the party of repeatedly casting doubt on the Indian Army’s actions while showing more faith in statements from foreign and hostile nations like Pakistan.

“Congress often doubts the actions of the Indian Army but appears to place greater trust in statements made by foreign and enemy nations,” Bawankule said on Monday, responding to Congress leaders raising questions over the recent military operation.

He further criticized the Opposition for questioning the statements of India’s own sworn-in Foreign Minister while giving undue importance to views expressed by rival nations. “This reflects a deeply concerning mindset. Time and again, the Congress has viewed the Indian Army’s valour and operations, be it the surgical strikes or the recent ‘Operation Sindoor,’ with suspicion. It’s not just inappropriate, but also demoralizing for our armed forces,” he said.

Bawankule added that by raising doubts over ‘Operation Sindoor’, the Congress has insulted the bravery and sacrifices of Indian soldiers. “Such conduct is unacceptable and damages the morale of our forces. The people of this country are watching closely,” he warned.