Ladki Bahin Yojana: HC ultimatum to State Govt, reply by Jan 15

Nagpur: The Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court has given the Maharashtra Government one last chance to respond to questions about the validity of several welfare schemes, including the Ladki BahinYojna. Despite being asked to submit a reply in October, the State Government has not done so.

As a result, the High Court has now set a deadline for the government to respond by January 15. The case was heard on Tuesday by Justice Nitin Sambre and Justice Vrushali Joshi. In the previous hearing, the court had ordered the government to file an affidavit by October 23, but this was not done.

Social activist Anil Wadapalliwar had filed a petition in the High Court and challenged the validity of these schemes. The High Court had asked Wadapalliwar to provide more information about the financial impact of the schemes, particularly regarding the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act. Wadapalliwar submitted the required details and requested permission to change his petition. The court accepted his request and has now asked the government to respond to the updated petition.

Wadapalliwar argues that the State’s financial condition is worsening because of these schemes, which he believes are unconstitutional and wasteful. He says the government is spending too much public money on these schemes, which is putting pressure on the state’s finances. As a result, there is not enough money left for important public projects.

GP Devendra Chauhan represented the State Government, while Adv Shrirang Bhandarkar for the petitioner.