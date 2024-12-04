Fadnavis: From RSS shakhas to Maharashtra’s top office, an amazing journey!

His decision to transfer from Indira Convent -- named after then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who had imprisoned his father -- symbolized his principled stance from a young age

Nagpur: Maharashtra’s political landscape is set to witness a historic moment as Devendra Fadnavis takes the oath as Chief Minister on December 5. Fadnavis was unanimously chosen as the leader of the BJP legislature party, solidifying his position as the head of India’s richest state. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Mumbai’s iconic Azad Maidan, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance.

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and NCP’s Ajit Pawar are expected to be sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers, signalling a new political alliance to steer Maharashtra’s governance.

A remarkable political journey

Devendra Fadnavis’s rise from a young RSS shakha member in Nagpur’s Dharampeth area to becoming Maharashtra’s Chief Minister highlights his strategic acumen and unwavering commitment to public service. His journey, which began as a 22-year-old Corporator, underscores decades of grassroots connection, leadership, and political foresight.

At just 27, he became Nagpur’s youngest Mayor, showcasing his ability to handle complex political challenges with ease. His six consecutive victories from the Nagpur South West constituency underscore his enduring popularity in the region.

The roots of leadership

Born into a politically active family, Fadnavis’s early education at Saraswati Vidyalaya in Nagpur laid the foundation for his political career. His decision to transfer from Indira Convent — named after then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who had imprisoned his father — symbolized his principled stance from a young age.

A lawyer by training, Fadnavis’s sharp debating skills and RSS upbringing shaped his political ideologies. His collaboration with RSS leaders, such as Atul Limaye, and his ability to connect with voters using slogans like “Ek hain toh safe hain” played a crucial role in his electoral successes.

Notable achievements

Fadnavis’s tenure as Chief Minister from 2014 to 2019 was marked by several transformative initiatives:

• Maratha Reservation: Addressed the contentious issue with a balanced approach.

• Samruddhi Mahamarg: Spearheaded the ambitious Nagpur-Mumbai Expressway project to enhance connectivity and economic growth.

• Jal Yukt Shivar Abhiyan: Revolutionized water conservation and management across drought-prone areas in Maharashtra.

• Irrigation scam exposure: Demonstrated his commitment to fighting corruption by bringing the irrigation scam to light.

• Police Reforms: Introduced measures to modernize and improve the efficiency of the police force.

Leadership style

Known for his approachable demeanour, Fadnavis has earned respect across political and social spheres. His ability to navigate Maharashtra’s complex political dynamics — whether handling coalition partners or addressing grassroots challenges — has set him apart as a leader.

Looking ahead

As Devendra Fadnavis prepares for his second term, expectations are high for sustained growth and development in Maharashtra. With a focus on infrastructure, governance, and public welfare, he is poised to steer the state toward new milestones.