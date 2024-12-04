Devendra Fadnavis Acknowledges Public Mandate: “I Bow Down to the People of the State”

Advertisement





Nagpur: Maharashtra’s new Chief Minister is set to take the oath of office tomorrow. Ahead of the ceremony, BJP has unanimously chosen Devendra Fadnavis as the leader of its legislative party, confirming his return to the Chief Minister’s office. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place on December 5 at Azad Maidan. Following the ceremony, Fadnavis will officially assume charge as the 21st Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

In his speech after being elected as the BJP’s legislative leader, Fadnavis expressed his gratitude to the people of Maharashtra, as well as to the party leaders and workers. He said, “I am grateful for the unanimous decision to elect me as the leader of the legislative group. I extend heartfelt thanks to leaders like Rupani and Sitharaman, who contributed to the process.”

Today’s Rate Wed 4 Dec. 2024 Gold 24 KT 76,700 /- Gold 22 KT 71,300 /- Silver / Kg 91,100/- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Reflecting on the recent election, Fadnavis termed it as historic and highlighted its underlying message. “If there’s unity, there’s safety, and under Modi’s leadership, anything is possible,” he remarked, emphasizing the party’s continued success across the nation, from the Lok Sabha elections to the Haryana polls.

Expressing humility, he added, “Maharashtra has given a decisive mandate. I bow down to the people of the state in gratitude for this.”