Planning to discover Ladakh but prefer both adventure and comfort of a car, then a jeep safari in Ladakh is your ideal adventure. Explore our curated Leh Ladakh Tour Packages for a hassle free experience.

Our Leh Ladakh jeep safari packages are curated for diverse preferences, ensuring an unforgettable experience for every traveller. Immerse yourself in the captivating beauty of the land and choose from top adventurous sports In Ladakh for an expedition like no other.

In this blog, we will provide you with a glimpse of why a jeep safari is the right choice for experiencing Ladakh?, best time to do a jeep safari, best routes as well as the travel tips in our travel guide.

All About Jeep Safari In Ladakh

A Ladakh jeep safari tour is a thrilling experience that offers unforgettable memories. The region is globally known for its natural beauty and a variety of adventure activities, offering the perfect setting for Leh Ladakh jeep trip.

Ladakh’s roads are both rewarding and challenging, full of rugged terrains, bumpy paths, however the view is truly unique with pristine lakes, clear skies and beautiful green landscapes. While the roads are tough, the Ladakh jeep safari tour offers a comfortable and safe mode of transport.

Best Time To Go For Jeep Safari In Ladakh

You can take a jeep safari in Ladakh at any time of the year, as the place offers different experiences in different seasons. However, the best time for a jeep safari in Ladakh is from June to September. At this time the roads are open with less chance of casualties due to less snowfall, revealing Ladakh’s stunning lush green landscapes. With temperatures between 15°C to 25°C, the weather is considered good for exploring Ladakh.

If you want less crowd but unique experiences you can plan your visit in April & October. In the shoulder months, the accommodation and flight prices are generally lower than peak season.

It is advisable to not plan for jeep safari in winter months, as all the roads will be covered with snow, and it would be dangerous at this time.

Jeep Safari Price In Ladakh

Leh Ladakh jeep safari cost may differ depending upon several factors like accommodation, season, route taken etc. For a journey of 10-12 days the cost can range anywhere between INR 25,000- 80,000 per month, this includes meals, accommodation, transportation, and guided tours. This is just a rough estimate, for exact prices you must check with a local tour operator or travel agent in Ladakh.

Best Jeep Safari Routes In Ladakh

Route 1: Leh to Nubra Valley via Pangong: Most famous and thrilling route for a jeep safari experience, the route passes through world’s highest motorable passes like Khardung La, followed by Nubra Valley for sand dunes and double-humped camel safari.

Distance: 280-300 km

Duration: 9-12 hours, depending on road conditions

Top Attractions: Turtuk Village, Nubra Valley, Diskit Monastery

Route 2: Nubra Valley To Pangong Lake via Shyok Valley: Another popular route is to Pangong Lake from Nubra Valley. The route is both unconventional and isolated, allowing you to make unforgettable memories.

Distance: 130 km

Duration: 3.5-4.5 hours

Top Attractions: Pangong Lake, Nubra Valley, Shyok River

Route 3: Pangong Tso to Tso Moriri via Tsaga La: A great route for lake lovers, where you can see the turquoise blue waters turning emerald blue as the sun moves. The route also passes through Indian Army war memorials to honour soldiers who sacrificed their lives.

Distance: 290 km

Duration: 8-10 hours

Top Attractions: Pangong Lake, Tso Moriri Lake, Shyok River

Route 4: Leh to Manali: This journey takes you from the heart of Ladakh, passing through bustling towns of Manali, covering some of the breathtaking landscapes, offering amazing photo opportunities and a sense of adventure like no other.

Distance: 475 km approximately

Duration: 13-16 hours ( split into 2-3 days)

Top Attractions: Rohtang Pass,Taglang La, Baralacha La

Route 5: Srinagar to Leh: The best Ladakh expedition from Srinagar to Leh passing through top spots like Pangong Lake, Nubra Valley & Sarchu. This route provides the ride of a lifetime, an ultimate adventure for those who love epic adventures and stunning landscapes.

Distance: 434 km

Duration: 10-12 hours

Top Attractions : Zoji La, Khardung La, Pangong Lake

Travel Tips for Jeep Safari In Ladakh

Here are some essential tips for jeep safari In Ladakh:

Vehicle Check : Ensure your vehicle is in good condition, make sure your brakes, tires, and engine are working perfectly, do not forget to carry spare parts and tools.

Acclimatization : Ladakh’s high altitudes can cause altitude sickness, it is recommended to plan your stay in Leh for a few days before starting your jeep safari so that you can adjust.

Fuel Availability :Fuel stations are limited in Ladakh, so fill up your tank in Leh and carry extra jerry cans of fuel to avoid later hassles.

Emergency Supplies : It is advisable to carry essential supplies like water, snacks, flashlight, a first aid kit and personal medications.

Road Conditions : Ladakh roads are very challenging, drive slowly, especially in steep and narrow lanes.

