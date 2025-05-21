Sudden Rainstorm Batters Nagpur, Uproots Trees & Floods Roads

Advertisement



Nagpur: A sudden and intense rainstorm accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms disrupted daily life in Nagpur on Wednesday evening, leading to waterlogging, traffic snarls, and widespread inconvenience across the city.

The Regional Meteorological Department had issued a forecast earlier in the day, which proved accurate when the rain started around 7:30 PM. Within minutes, key city roads were submerged, forcing commuters to seek shelter under flyovers, shops, and buildings.

Powerful winds uprooted trees in several areas, damaging parked vehicles and blocking major routes. The downpour caused traffic congestion, while emergency services were inundated with calls regarding fallen trees and power outages.

The Nagpur Police and Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s Fire and Emergency Services teams promptly launched clearing operations to remove debris and assist affected residents.

Meanwhile, outdoor events and wedding functions scheduled for the night were severely affected. Many gatherings had to be either cancelled or shifted indoors, disappointing organizers and guests alike.

