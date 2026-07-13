Published On : Mon, Jul 13th, 2026
By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Labourer Killed in Brick Kiln Dispute, Co-worker Held

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Nagpur: A minor dispute over brick-loading work at a brick kiln in Nagpur’s Kalamna area turned fatal after a labourer allegedly attacked his co-worker with a shovel. The injured worker later died during treatment, and police have arrested the accused on murder charges.

According to police, the complaint was lodged by the victim’s wife, Seema Satnami. The deceased, Sunil Satnami (40), and the accused, Himanshu alias Guddu Sontakke (28), were acquainted with each other and worked at Bablu Khan’s brick kiln in the Kalamna area.

Police said the two labourers got into an argument on July 12 while loading bricks. The verbal dispute quickly escalated into a physical confrontation, during which the accused allegedly struck Sunil on the head with a shovel with the intention of causing serious harm.

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The injured labourer was rushed to a hospital in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Based on the complaint, Kalamna Police registered a case of murder and arrested the accused. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

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