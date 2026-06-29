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Nagpur: A 36-year-old labourer was brutally murdered after being repeatedly attacked with a wooden log and a brick near Zone Chowk on Hingna Road under the MIDC Police Station limits, police said. The assailant fled the spot after the crime, leaving the victim lying in a pool of blood.

The deceased has been identified as Jitendra alias Pappu Borelal Tandekar (36), a resident of Amar Nagar. He worked as a hamal (loader) and also earned his livelihood as a vehicle driver.

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According to police, Jitendra had left his house at around 7 pm on Saturday. Later that night, he was allegedly attacked by an unidentified assailant behind the counter of Thakre Tea Shop near Zone Chowk.

Investigators said the attacker repeatedly struck Jitendra on the head and forehead with a wooden log and a brick, inflicting fatal injuries. The assault was so severe that he died on the spot before any help could reach him.

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The murder came to light on Sunday morning when local residents spotted the body and alerted the MIDC Police. A police team immediately rushed to the scene, conducted a spot panchnama and sent the body to AIIMS Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Based on a complaint lodged by the deceased’s elder brother, Dinesh Tandekar, MIDC Police have registered a case of murder against an unidentified accused under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police have launched an intensive investigation and are scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify and trace the killer. Officers are also questioning local residents and acquaintances of the deceased to ascertain whether the murder was the result of a personal enmity, financial dispute or any other motive.

The exact reason behind the brutal killing is yet to be established. Police said all possible angles are being investigated, and efforts are on to apprehend the accused at the earliest.

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