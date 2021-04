In view of a surge in COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to Swami Avdheshanand Giri of Juna Akhara and urges him requests that Kumbh Mela should now only be symbolic.

Many seers have tested positive for COVID-19 after the commencement of Kumbh, including Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri, who is admitted at the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh.