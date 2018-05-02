Kumbh pilgrims to be home quarantined in Nagpur

Nagpur: Pilgrims returning from the Haridwar Kumbh will be home quarantined to prevent further spread of the novel coronavirus. Also, the police will conduct their Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) of symptomatic patients at railway stations and airport.

A meeting in this regard was convened at the Divisional Commissioner office, recently. Divisional Commissioner, Commissioner of Police, District Collector, SP GRP, DSC RPF and Railway officials and others were present.

As per the plan, the Railway administration will share the list of passengers with their address and phone numbers with the administration.

Daily, over 25 South-bound trains are passing through Nagpur railway stations. Passengers alighting these trains will be scanned under a thermal scanner. If anyone found symptomatic, he will be immediately sent for Rapid Antigen Test at Railway station itself.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Amitesh Kumar confirmed the information and said that scanning of the pilgrims returning from the Haridwar Kumbh at all entry points has been made mandatory.



