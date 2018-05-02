Beware! Nagpur Cops keeping watch on Covidiots through COC

Nagpur: Following strictly managing the situation on city roads, the Nagpur police have decided to intensify the action on the citizens who are found roaming in the lanes or societies sans any reason.

CP Amitesh Kumar said that staff of City Operation Center (COC) will be increased for effective monitoring of the live CCTV footage. If people are seen on streets, police stations concerned will be alerted. The police will detain the violators for a day.

Police are engaged in nakabandi on main roads at over 125 points across city. However, some people are seen roaming in inner lanes. Similarly, police and NMC teams are trying to intensify Rapid Antigen Tests at nakabandi points.

Currently, cops are conducting RAT at five points. NMC is likely to increase the number of RAT kits to conduct more testing of Covidiots. The police conducted RAT of 286 persons during the nakabandi on Thursday. Of them, 15 were tested positive. These people are sent to an institutional quarantine center.

The police have also fined 139 persons for not wearing masks, 365 for not maintaining social distance and 331 vehicles were detained



