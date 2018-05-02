Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Sat, Mar 7th, 2020
    Business News

    Kukreja Sun City wins Vidarbha’s Best Residential Flat/Apartment Scheme Award 2019-20

    Nagpur: City’s real estate project — Kukreja Sun City – has won Vidarbha’s Best Residential Flat/Apartment Scheme Award 2019-20. The Award was jointly presented by the Indian Concrete Institute (ICI) and Ultra-Tech Cement Pvt Ltd at a function held at Hotel Raddison Blu on March 4.

    The prestigious award was based on the strict parameters on which the ‘Sun City’ proved its mettle. The parameters include outstanding feature of structural design, outstanding architectural planning together with aesthetic appeal, innovation in construction practices or methodology, features of green building/energy-efficient building, special feature about building services such as HVAC and MEP.

    About Sun City:
    The Sun City project comprises of luxurious complexes boasting 2, 3 & 4 BHK apartments in Dixit Nagar, Jaripatka Ring Road, having amenities like swimming pool, children’s play area, gymnasium, jogging track, indoor games section, and guest room.

    Kukreja Infinity:
    The tallest tower in Central India, Kukreja Infinity is a seven-star deluxe, fully vastu compliant and sanctioned residentail project. The project boasts of 3, 4, 5 & 6 BHK apartments, duplex flats and sky villas. The tower also offers asky lounge on the 26th floor, swimming pool, mini plex, life-sized balconies & terraces, gymnasium, guest rooms, and a welcome lobby. The work of the project is in full swing and slabs of 20 floors have already been casted.

