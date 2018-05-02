Juvenile boy rapes 16-yr old girl with marriage promise in Kamptee

Nagpur: In a shocking incident, a juvenile boy raped a 16-year old girl frequently on the pretext of marrying her. The accused has also been booked under Atrocities Act apart from rape charges.

The 17-year old juvenile accused, resident of Yashodhara Nagar in Nagpur, was in love with the victim 1-year old girl, resident of Prabuddha Nagar coming under New Kamptee police jurisdiction. The accused lured the girl with marriage promise and exploited her sexually at her home frequently.

According to police sources, since the financial condition of her parents was not good, the girl left school three years ago and used to work in a China Sale Shop at Kirana Oli in Kamptee. The accused worked in Jai Kitchenware in Kamptee also. After friendship, both the girl and the accused were in love affairs. Later the accused lured the girl with marriage promises and established physical relationship with her whenever she was alone in house. The heinous crime came to the fore when the girl became pregnant. As her parents came to know about this, they lodged a complaint with New Kamptee Police Station.

Cops have registered a case under relevant sections of IPC as well as Atrocities Act. Further probe is underway.