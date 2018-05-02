Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Mar 7th, 2020

    Juvenile boy rapes 16-yr old girl with marriage promise in Kamptee

    Nagpur: In a shocking incident, a juvenile boy raped a 16-year old girl frequently on the pretext of marrying her. The accused has also been booked under Atrocities Act apart from rape charges.

    The 17-year old juvenile accused, resident of Yashodhara Nagar in Nagpur, was in love with the victim 1-year old girl, resident of Prabuddha Nagar coming under New Kamptee police jurisdiction. The accused lured the girl with marriage promise and exploited her sexually at her home frequently.

    According to police sources, since the financial condition of her parents was not good, the girl left school three years ago and used to work in a China Sale Shop at Kirana Oli in Kamptee. The accused worked in Jai Kitchenware in Kamptee also. After friendship, both the girl and the accused were in love affairs. Later the accused lured the girl with marriage promises and established physical relationship with her whenever she was alone in house. The heinous crime came to the fore when the girl became pregnant. As her parents came to know about this, they lodged a complaint with New Kamptee Police Station.

    Cops have registered a case under relevant sections of IPC as well as Atrocities Act. Further probe is underway.

    Happening Nagpur
    In Pic: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport observes anti-hijack mock exercise
    In Pic: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport observes anti-hijack mock exercise
    Rising mercury in early March hints at harsher summer ahead in Nagpur
    Rising mercury in early March hints at harsher summer ahead in Nagpur
    Nagpur Crime News
    Juvenile boy rapes 16-yr old girl with marriage promise in Kamptee
    Juvenile boy rapes 16-yr old girl with marriage promise in Kamptee
    Booty worth Rs 6.20 lakh stolen from two houses in Pratap Nagar, Gittikhadan
    Booty worth Rs 6.20 lakh stolen from two houses in Pratap Nagar, Gittikhadan
    Maharashtra News
    प्रबुद्ध नगर च्या 16 वर्षीय मुलीवर लैंगिक अत्याचार
    प्रबुद्ध नगर च्या 16 वर्षीय मुलीवर लैंगिक अत्याचार
    सुनेचा विनयभंग करणाऱ्या आरोपी सासऱ्याला न्यायालयाने ठोठावली 1 वर्षाची सश्रम कारावासाची शिक्षा
    सुनेचा विनयभंग करणाऱ्या आरोपी सासऱ्याला न्यायालयाने ठोठावली 1 वर्षाची सश्रम कारावासाची शिक्षा
    Hindi News
    हिवसे : मूंढ़े का सहायक तो बांगर का ड्राइवर
    हिवसे : मूंढ़े का सहायक तो बांगर का ड्राइवर
    स्वास्थ्य सभापति का घेराव किया ‘बीवीजी’कर्मियों ने
    स्वास्थ्य सभापति का घेराव किया ‘बीवीजी’कर्मियों ने
    Trending News
    Aapli Bus Ticket Scam: Drivers, conductors key conspirators
    Aapli Bus Ticket Scam: Drivers, conductors key conspirators
    Excise Deptt cracks whip on wine shops delivering liquor at doorsteps in Nagpur
    Excise Deptt cracks whip on wine shops delivering liquor at doorsteps in Nagpur
    Featured News
    Nagpur university has Rs 191 crore with Yes Bank: official
    Nagpur university has Rs 191 crore with Yes Bank: official
    हिम्मत हैं तो काचीपुरा का अतिक्रमण हटाए तुकाराम मूंढ़े
    हिम्मत हैं तो काचीपुरा का अतिक्रमण हटाए तुकाराम मूंढ़े
    Trending In Nagpur
    Aapli Bus Ticket Scam: Drivers, conductors key conspirators
    Aapli Bus Ticket Scam: Drivers, conductors key conspirators
    Juvenile boy rapes 16-yr old girl with marriage promise in Kamptee
    Juvenile boy rapes 16-yr old girl with marriage promise in Kamptee
    Constable dies of heart attack at Jaripatka Police Station
    Constable dies of heart attack at Jaripatka Police Station
    Video: BVG employees gherao Kukreja for payment of salaries
    Video: BVG employees gherao Kukreja for payment of salaries
    Booty worth Rs 6.20 lakh stolen from two houses in Pratap Nagar, Gittikhadan
    Booty worth Rs 6.20 lakh stolen from two houses in Pratap Nagar, Gittikhadan
    Sex racket busted at Gorgeous Beauty Salon at k-sera-sera shopping mall
    Sex racket busted at Gorgeous Beauty Salon at k-sera-sera shopping mall
    हिवसे : मूंढ़े का सहायक तो बांगर का ड्राइवर
    हिवसे : मूंढ़े का सहायक तो बांगर का ड्राइवर
    स्वास्थ्य सभापति का घेराव किया ‘बीवीजी’कर्मियों ने
    स्वास्थ्य सभापति का घेराव किया ‘बीवीजी’कर्मियों ने
    के-सारा-सारा शापिंग मॉल के गॉर्जस ब्यूटी सलून में देह व्यापार, दलाल महिला अरेस्ट
    के-सारा-सारा शापिंग मॉल के गॉर्जस ब्यूटी सलून में देह व्यापार, दलाल महिला अरेस्ट
    Nagpur university has Rs 191 crore with Yes Bank: official
    Nagpur university has Rs 191 crore with Yes Bank: official
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145