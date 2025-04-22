Kukreja Sun City Residents Raise Alarm Over Rising Crime in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: The recent surge in criminal activities across the city has sparked fear among citizens, prompting residents of Kukreja Sun City (Dikshit Nagar) to submit a direct petition to the Nagpur Police Commissioner following a shocking broad-daylight murder near their premises.

In their memorandum, the residents expressed grave concern over the growing sense of insecurity in areas falling under the jurisdiction of the Kapil Nagar Police Station. Just two days ago, a man was brutally murdered in broad daylight right outside their society—barely 50 meters from a local police outpost. Residents pointed out the alarming boldness of the criminals, suggesting that there is no longer any fear of law enforcement.

Traffic Congestion and Weekly Market Add to Woes

The petition further highlighted the issue of severe traffic congestion near a nearby auto stand close to the murder site. Residents have requested the Traffic Department to take immediate action. They also raised concerns about the weekly market held every Wednesday, which now operates on the main road instead of the internal lane as it did in previous years. This has resulted in major obstructions and has reportedly become a hotspot for anti-social elements, making it unsafe for women.

Questioning the Role of the Police

The residents demanded the immediate suspension of police personnel on duty at the time of the incident, stating this would serve as a warning and encourage officers to take their responsibilities seriously. They also alleged that police presence at Kapil Nagar Chowk is largely symbolic, and there is a lack of action against illegal parking of trucks and heavy vehicles in the area.

Demand for Immediate Administrative Action

In conclusion, the residents urged the Police Commissioner to take swift and concrete action on all issues raised to restore a sense of security in the area. They emphasized that a murder in broad daylight in a residential area like Kukreja Sun City, coupled with the police’s inadequate response, is a deeply concerning failure of the law enforcement system.

