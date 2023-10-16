Nagpur’s noted lawyer Asif Qureshi is Chairman of Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa

Nagpur: In a momentous occasion, distinguished lawyer Asif Shaukat Qureshi of Nagpur has been unanimously elected as the Chairman of the esteemed Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa, marking a significant milestone in his illustrious legal career.

Asif Qureshi’s journey in the field of law commenced in 1994 showcasing an unwavering commitment to justice, deeply inspired by the ideals of the late Rajiv Gandhi. Hailing from a middle-class family, he imbibed values of sacrifice and dedication from his father, a dedicated Congress soldier. His father, a stalwart Congress leader, held key positions as the General Secretary of MPCC and Vice-Chairman of the Central Haj Committee, leading by example and instilling in his son the virtues of sacrifice, bravery, and selfless devotion to the nation and its people.

Over the years, Qureshi’s dedication to the legal profession has shone through, having expertly handled over 500 cases. Recognized by the Maharashtra Government, he served as an Additional Public Prosecutor and later as the District Government Pleader for the Nagpur District Court, showcasing his exceptional legal acumen.

In a historic achievement during 2014-15, Qureshi was elected as the youngest Chairman of the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa, representing a vast community of 1,65,000 lawyers. This remarkable milestone underscores his standing in the legal fraternity of Western India.

Acknowledging his significant contributions, the government appointed him as a member of the Maharashtra State Board of Waqf. His involvement in various positions, including being the Chairman of the Legal Cell of MPCC(I), underscores his dedication to public service and social welfare.

Asif Qureshi’s journey continues to inspire many, as he was once again elected as the Chairman of the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa on Sunday. This reaffirms his exceptional capabilities and steadfast commitment to justice.

Additionally, the Qureshi family has a strong legal tradition. His elder brother, Md Rufi Qureshi, retired from Mumbai Port Authority as a Senior Deputy Manager and currently serves as the President of the All India Major Port and Dock Officers Federation. His son, Aamir Qureshi, follows in his footsteps as a lawyer practicing at the Bombay High Court.

As the new Chairman of the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa, Asif Shaukat Qureshi is expected to bring his years of legal expertise and unwavering commitment to advancing the legal profession and upholding justice in the region. His election stands as a testament to his outstanding contributions to the legal field and dedication to public service.

