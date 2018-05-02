Changes in Congress will create a fresh wave of energy in organisation: Dr Nitin Raut

Nagpur: Dr Nitin Raut, former minister, visited the city on Sunday for the first time after his appointment as Working President of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC). Talking to reporters, he said that the recent changes in Congress party would have a bearing on the political scene in Maharashtra.

Dr Raut, soon after his arrival at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport, went to Deekshabhoomi and offered prayers at the statues of Gautam Buddha and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Tanaji Wanve, Leader of Opposition in Nagpur Municipal Corporation; Sanjay Dubey, and other office-bearers of Congress party also accompanied Dr Raut. Later, talking to media persons, he said that changes created a fresh wave of energy in organisation. “The old faces become active again, new faces start joining in.

Change offers a wonderful opportunity for all to come together and work towards the common goal of re-energising the party organisation,” he observed. On the ensuing State Legislative Assembly elections in Maharashtra, Dr Raut said that it would be fought by Congress with all its might. He appealed to the leaders, office-bearers, and workers to come together and ensure solid performance of Congress party. He expected that Balasaheb Thorat taking over as MPCC President would have a positive effect on the party in Maharashtra and it would be visible to the people.

As far as Nagpur is concerned, Dr Raut said, he will meet all the senior leaders including Vilas Muttemwar, former Union Minister of State, and also reach out to others with respect.