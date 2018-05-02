Know Your Police Station: Sitabuldi

Part 5: Sitabuldi Police Station

Nagpur: Established on July 1, 1965, the Sitabuldi Police Station is currently led by Senior Police Inspector (PI) Atul Achyut Sabnis (a PSI of 1993 batch). Sitabuldi Police Station operates with 134 staff members along with 16 officials.

Considered as heart of the city, Sitabuldi Police Station comprises Zero Mile, Vidhan Bhavan, Aamdar Niwas, GPO, Railway Station, Morbhavan Bus-stop, Tekdi Mandir, Meetha Neem Dargha, Agricultural College, Maharajbagh, Eternity Mall, Deshpande Hall, Sitabuldi fort under its jurisdiction.

Besides, VIPs Chief Justice of India, Arvind Bobde, Maharashtra Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh, Sunil Kedar, Banvarilaal Purohit, Vijay Wadettiwar, Satish Chaturvedi also reside under Sitabuldi Police jurisdiction. Media houses like Lokmat, Tarun Bharat, Sakal, Times of India, Maharashtra Times, Lokshahi Warta, UCN and IBM Lokmat also comes under Sitabuldi Police Station, along with city’s prominent markets like Sitabuldi, Gokulpeth and Dharampeth.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, PI Atul Sabnis discussed that Sitabuldi Police Station comprises 60% commercial area and 40% residential area. Owing to mass movement under its jurisdiction PI Sabnis has urged citizens to be cops’ eyes and ears to help them prevent any untoward incident in the vicinity.

PI Atul Sabnis has also advised citizens to directly call him on his personal mobile phone –9923347788 — in case of any emergency or if anyone wants to share any secret information. Their anonymity has always been protected, he assures.

PI Sibnis urges citizens to be cops in civil dress:

“With outrushed market areas and limited manpower, it is not possible for cops to maintain surveillance at every sensitive junction. Hence, I would like to urge citizens to come forward and inform cops about their grievance and to be our eyes and ears on streets by acting as cops in civil dresses to prevent crime,” PI Sibnis requested to citizens.

Significance of Local Interactions:

Sitabuldi Police make sure to interact with citizens, traders while on patrolling duty to acknowledge the queries of the citizens. Apart from that we also conduct Shantata Meetings, Mohalla Meetings, and Senior Citizen Meetings to hear their grievance.

In a bid to inform citizens about their regional Police Station, Nagpur Today came up with an exclusive series — Know Your Police Station – to enable all the necessary information regarding the Police Station to the general public. In the report, you will find information about the Police Inspector of the respective Police Stations, ways to contact them in case of any emergency, besides the official’s future goals in the region etc.

– Shubham Nagdeve and Ravikant Kamble