Know Your Police Station: MIDC

Part 20: MIDC Police Station

Nagpur: Established on March 25, 1977, the MIDC Police Station is currently led by Senior Police Inspector (PI) Yuvraj Sambhaji Hande (a PSI of 2005 batch). MIDC Police Station operates with 89 staff members and 12 officials.

MIDC Police Station comprises the area between Jaitala Market and Hingna Pull (E-W) and Sonegaon Nipani to Isasani-Waghdhara (N-S) with a dense population of 3 lakh under its 10-km wide jurisdiction. Besides, Sonegaon-Nipani, Isasani, Nildoh and Digdoh gram-panchayats MIDC Police jurisdiction includes Wanadongari Municipal Council and 13 slums.

Along with prominent colleges like Yashwantrao Chavhan College of Engineering, Priyadarshani and Raisoni Group of Institutions, Lata Mangeshkar Hospital, Meghe Hospital falls under jurisdiction of MIDC Police.

MIDC Police Station comprises four beats: Indira Mata Nagar Beat (Beat Marshal –

HC Omprakash Khandate – Mob:9923335393), Rajiv Nagar Beat (Beat Marshal – HC Rameshwar Gawai – Mob: 9850848580), Wanadongari Beat (HC Gaibinath – Mob: 8329290978) and Amar Nagar Beat (Beat Marshal NPC Shashikant Kade – Mob: 9923441323). API Ramesh Hattigote (Mobile No: 8888823670) leads DB Squad of MIDC Police.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, PI Yuvraj Hande discussed how MIDC cops have undertaken several preventive measures to curb theft activities in the area. PI Hande has amplified preventive actions against notorious criminals in the area following the directives of Commissioner of Police (CP), Amitesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 1, Noorul Hasan.

In bid to bridge the gap between cops and the society, PI Yuvraj has already shared his personal mobile number – 8275200947 — with the locals and has advised them to directly call him in case of any emergency or if anyone wants to share any secret information. Their anonymity has always been protected, he assures. Anyone can also reach out to MIDC Police on their landline number: 0710-237935/237885, he added.

Significance of Local Interactions:

“Apart from Shantata Meetings, Mohalla Meetings, and Senior Citizen Meetings to hear their grievances, MIDC cops make sure to interact with citizens, local corporators, social workers and business owners to acknowledge their queries. MIDC Police participate in several seminars and awareness campaigns organized by school, colleges in the area to interact with students. This helps us to spread awareness among the youngsters,” said PI Yuvraj Hande.

Preventive actions to curb irregularities in the area:

“Owing to flourishing incidents of theft in the area, MIDC Police have launched organized crackdown against record criminals, illegal liquor and gambling businesses in the area under the supervision of CP Amitesh Kumar and DCP Noorul Hasan. MIDC cops initiated 138 preventive actions this year alone, significantly high compare to last year. Apart from this, cops have also slapped one MPDA and externed to goons to ensure safety of residents, PI Hande said.

Parents should focus on their ward’s education:

“MIDC Police jurisdiction comprises a large share of labours. These labours are compelled to stay out and work for the entire day to earn bread and butter for their family. The upshot of this often takes a toll on their ward’s education and later complicit them. Hence I hereby like to advise every parent from the labour class to educate their ward as education is a major deterrent to crime,” urged PI Yuvraj Hande to citizens.

In a bid to inform citizens about their regional Police Station, Nagpur Today came up with an exclusive series — Know Your Police Station – to enable all the necessary information regarding the Police Station to the general public. In the report, you will find information about the Police Inspector of the respective Police Stations, ways to contact them in case of any emergency, besides the official’s future goals in the region, etc.

– Shubham Nagdeve and Ravikant Kamble