Know these 8 Key Benefits of Taking a Business Loan

Every business requires regular capital inflows to sustain and expand its operations. But arranging the funds to run your business is not easy. This is where a Business Loan can help you get funds to fulfil your working capital requirements, purchase raw materials and machinery, hire additional workforce, upgrade existing equipment, etc. Banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) usually offer this loan with minimal paperwork, flexible repayment tenure and swift disbursal.

While the features of a Business Loan may differ from one lender to another, it has several merits that make it a popular source of credit financing for entrepreneurs. Read on to learn about some of the main benefits of a Business Loan:

Advantages of a Business Loan

The main benefits of a Business Loan include:

Access to Instant Funding: Lenders offering business loans usually disburse the loan amount quickly with minimal formalities. This enables you to get the much-needed cash for your business without halting operations. Enabling Business Growth: You can opt for a Business Loan to achieve growth by expanding into newer markets, launching a new product or service, opening a new factory, etc. A Business Loan can help you increase revenue and market share in the long run. Working Capital Management: In case of a liquidity crunch, you may be forced to dip into your emergency reserves to run your daily operations. Opting for a Business Loan helps you get the necessary funds for working capital management and keep your emergency funds intact. No Need for Collateral: Many lenders offer small-value Business Loans without collateral, provided you meet the eligibility criteria and submit the required documents. This is particularly beneficial for small and medium-sized businesses that may not have high-value assets to pledge as security for the loan. Flexible Repayment Periods: Lenders usually offer flexible tenures on their business loans. This allows you to pay back the loan in manageable instalments over a longer period. It also reduces the financial strain on your business, thus enabling you to allocate more funds to pursue growth initiatives without leading to a cash crunch. Retaining Profits: If you arrange funds through equity financing, you must share the profits with investors. However, a Business Loan allows you to have total ownership of your venture instead of sharing the profits with your lender. Building Business Credit: Repaying your Business Loan EMIs on time shows financial responsibility and allows you to build a good credit history, thus improving your credit profile. Having a good credit profile helps you procure funds in the future at lower interest rates and favourable terms. Convenience: Raising funds for your venture through a Business Loan is much simpler than approaching investors. Discussions with investors usually take months and is a time-consuming process. On the other hand, the approval process for a Business Loan is much simpler, provided you fulfil the lender’s eligibility criteria and submit the right set of documents.

To Conclude

A Business Loan is suitable for you if you want to get hassle-free funding for your business without pledging collateral and with minimal formalities. Moreover, it gives you the freedom to use the capital as per your business requirements. There are several benefits of a Business Loan, including flexible repayment tenure, a chance to build your credit score, convenience in raising funds, etc. Check and compare Business Loan offers from multiple lenders and choose one that offers competitive interest rates, minimal paperwork, flexible tenure and instant disbursal.