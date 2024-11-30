Cops smash flesh trade racket at Sparsh Salon Academy in Nagpur, 4 women rescued

Advertisement





Nagpur: In a significant crackdown, the Social Security Branch (SSB) of Nagpur Police Crime Branch raided Sparsh Salon Academy and Spa in Laxmi Vihar Complex, Wardha Road, exposing a prostitution racket on Friday, November 29. The operation, executed between 5:15 pm and 10:10 pm, led to the rescue of four women and the arrest of the mastermind behind the illegal activity.

The accused, Manoj alias Raja Ramesh Bandewar (24), a resident of Laxmi Vihar Apartment, Wardha Road, allegedly operated the racket under the guise of a body massage parlour. Police revealed that Bandewar exploited women by luring them with promises of monetary gains and forcing them into prostitution. The premises were used as a hub for the illegal trade.

During the raid, authorities seized cash and materials worth Rs 31,605. Bandewar now faces charges under Section 143(3) of the BNS and Sections 4, 5, and 7 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.

The operation was spearheaded by Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal, with Joint Police Commissioner Nisar Tamboli, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sanjay Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rahul Makanikar, and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Abhijeet Patil overseeing the efforts. The raid team included Police Inspector Ravindra Naikwade and dedicated members of the SSB.

This decisive action underscores the relentless commitment of Nagpur Police to dismantle illegal operations and safeguard public welfare.