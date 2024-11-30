NMC passes buck over nod to food plaza in public garden in city

Advertisement





Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has distanced itself from allegations regarding permitting the construction of a food plaza at Veer Savarkar Nagar Garden, a public utility land in the city. In a statement to the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court, the NMC asserted that its agreement with a contractor was solely for maintenance purposes and not for permitting any commercial construction.

During a hearing, NMC counsel Sudhir Puranik informed a division bench comprising Justice Avinash Gharote and Justice Abhay Mantri that the garden was transferred to the NMC by the Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT) in 2020. “Post-transfer, NMC has no connection with constructions there,” Puranik stated, adding that an agreement dated August 20, 2019, pertained exclusively to garden maintenance.

Today’s Rate Saturday 23 Nov. 2024 Gold 24 KT 77,700 /- Gold 22 KT 72,300 /- Silver / Kg 90,900/- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

In response, the High Court directed the food plaza owner to submit an affidavit affirming that no commercial activities are being conducted on the garden premises.

The issue surfaced through a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by concerned residents of Savarkar Nagar. The petitioners alleged that the food plaza, under construction near the Inner Ring Road, violates provisions of the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code, the Maharashtra Regional Town Planning Act, and the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act. They argued that the garden is a vital recreational area for residents and has traditionally been used for activities such as yoga, jogging, and sports. The petitioners claimed that any commercial activity on the premises disrupts these functions and undermines the purpose of the public utility.

The petitioners also highlighted administrative inaction despite a May 12, 2023, communication from the Deputy Collector (Revenue) urging the NMC to address the issue. They demanded the removal of the under-construction plaza or a stay on further work.

Previously, media reports had brought attention to the controversy, with accusations leveled against both the NIT and NMC for their alleged failure to act on residents’ complaints. The High Court has adjourned the matter to December 2 for further hearing.