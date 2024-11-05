NVCC’s “Diwali Milan and Felicitation Ceremony” Set for Saturday, November 9, 2024

Advertisement

Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce (NVCC), a leading organization representing 1.3 million traders across Vidarbha, will hold its annual “Diwali Milan and Felicitation Ceremony” on Saturday, November 9, 2024, at 6:30 PM at Rajwada Palace, Gandhisagar, Nagpur.

During this event, NVCC will honor several distinguished traders and entrepreneurs for their significant contributions to the business sector and exceptional social service. Among those to be felicitated are Mr. Amirullah Khan (Director, Khan Stone Center Pvt. Ltd.), Mr. Jagdish Miani (Director, Swaad Tea), and Mr. Sudarshan Shende (Director, Vitoba Health Care and Research Center), who will each receive the Maharashtra Bhushan Award. Additionally, Mr. Pehlaj Sachani (Director, Ganesh Builders) and Mr. Laxmichand Thavani (Director, Novelty Marketing) will be awarded the “Lifetime Achievement Award.” Young Entrepreneur Awards will also be presented to Ms. Sweta Chopra (Director, Indulgence), Mr. Sagar Ahuja (Director, Ahuja Pen Mart), Mr. Ashish Kevalramani (Director, Ashish NX), and Mr. Jeetu Belani (Director, Maan Medical).

NVCC President Arjundas Ahuja and Secretary Sachin Puniyani have extended a warm invitation to all NVCC members, trade organization leaders, and dignitaries from administrative and political sectors across Vidarbha to join the gathering at Rajwada Palace, Gandhisagar, on Saturday evening to celebrate Diwali with the NVCC community. This announcement was shared through a press release by NVCC Secretary Sachin Puniyani.

