    Published On : Thu, Jan 16th, 2020

    Kite making and flying competition at TGPCA

    Students Council of Tulsiramji Gaikwad-Patil College of Architecture organised a “Kite making and flying competition” on 15th Jan 2020 to celebrate the Makar Sankranti festival.

    A Competition was carried out in between four house through which beautiful kites were made and they used those kite for flying. The theme of the day was black colour. The initiative taken by the student council of college was appreciated by Prof. Vandana Khante, Principal and faculties.

    The program was successfully organised by Muskan Bhatiya, President students council; and Ashwini Londhe,Yash Mankar, Ishwar Jangid, Avantika Waghmare members of students council.

