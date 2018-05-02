Man murders wife suspecting her character in Wadi, arrested

Nagpur: Suspecting wife’s character, a 40-year old man murdered her with a blow of iron rod in Wadi police area here on Wednesday. The accused husband has been arrested.

The accused has been identified as Siddharth Prem Sonpiple (40), resident of Ambedkar Nagar, near Samrat Ashok Square, Wadi.

On Wednesday, around 3.30 pm, Siddharth picked up a quarrel with his wife Alka (35) and asked her as to where she had gone the whole night on Tuesday. A heated wordy duel erupted between Siddharth and Alka. The accused Siddharth questioned her about her absence for 24 hours.

In a fit of anger, Siddharth lifted an irn rod and hit Alka on her head hard. The accused also kicked Alka on her face and abdomen. She collapsed on the floor and died before medical help could be rendered to her.

After killing his wife, the accused Siddharth reportedly surrendered to Wadi police and confessed to have committed the crime.

Wadi police constable registered an offence under Sections 302, 201 of the IPC and placed the accused Siddharth Sonpiple under arrest. Further probe is underway.