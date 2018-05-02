“Sur Spandan“ A Online musical concert on fb

Harmony Events Nagpur has organized “Sur Spandan “ A Online musical concert on Face Book. It is unique program by harmony Events on occasion of lockdown. Gauri Shinde Gaikwad was the star attraction. This program is conceptualized by Mr. Rajesh Samarth and Video Recording by Manoj Pidadi.

Gauri Shinde is a versatile singer who perform songs of various singers with perfection. Show was attended by majority of viewers from Maharashtra and Goa and around the globe Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar gives encouragement and appreciation for such novel idea of on line events. Now a days he has become booster for online cultural activities in Nagpur. He encourages all for online programs.

Harmony Events has proved their mettle in Nagpurs musical arena and now it is a brand name for quality programs. Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar and other renowned people of nagpurs musical world witness the program on line and extend their best wishes to Harmony Events. .

Soulful songs like O palan hare ….., Raina Biti jay……, Na jiya lage na….., O sajna barkha bahar aayi….., Piya tose nayna lage re….., Rangila re……., Piya bawari……., Ye resmi zulfo ka andhera….., Dil Cheegh kya hai……, Hawa hawai……., Tu mile dil khile…., Diya jale….., Gore gore……,

Marathi songs Ketakichya Bani Thithe….., Chandne shimpit jashi….., Maza Hoshil na…., Man bawarl…, Resmachya reghani….., also presented by Gauri . Program Conclude with Ye jindgi usiki hai………. Which received loud applaud from audience. Song Presented by Gauri Shinde enthralls audience with bubbling energy.

In the lock down period , Harmony Events has given a musical feast to all viewers. Viewers shower their comments on the Singer and organizer.

Vijay Puranik , Nalini Chauhan, Sanjay Gawai, Mr Yoganand Bopche, Mr. Rakesh Bopche , Dr. Varsha Uttarwar, Nikita Madam, Mrs. Manisha Puranik, , Sanjivani Chaudhary, Aashish Hadke, Mrunal latte, Niketa Joshi, Anshu Buty, Yash Kher, Shruti Jain, , Parvati Nayar, Harshali Kherche, Voice of Udit Kumar Mayank Bhorkar and many more music lovers has joined program. Anchor Rajesh Samarth has done his job nicely. He elaborates the facts impressively and soulfully.

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar encourages the singers, Organizers for live program in this crucial days of Corona kovid 19. He is having immense interest and contribution to the field of music. He is a renowned Academician , Principal, Social worker and singer of our city too. He is associated with various social and cultural bodies of Nagpur.

At the beginning of program , Organizers welcome Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar , other renowned people of Nagpur’s musical world and all on line viewers for their support and encouragement. . In his reply to welcome , Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar gave thanks to Rajesh Samarth for lovely organization and extend his good wishes for future of the Harmony Events. . He always encourage young talents for presenting their talents on various fronts. Many more groups are coming ahead to present on line programs of face book.

Program comes to end at 7.30 pm and music lovers moves with euphoria of sweet songs.