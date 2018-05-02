Kingsway Hospitals to start post-graduate training for MRCP (Medicine) & FRCEM (Emergency Medicine)

Kingsway Hospitals, Nagpur are pleased to announced the launch of competency-based training of MBBS doctors leading to the award of prestigious MRCP and FRCEM qualifications upon successfully clearing the examinations.

These unique courses, first of its kind, offering training and job opportunities both in India and U.K. are undertaken in collaboration with BTA (BAPIO Training Academy), which is the academic wing of the British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin BAPIO), Health Education England (HEE) Global Engagement, University of South Wales, UK and the Royal College of Physicians Edinburgh (RCPE).

The candidates whilst in clinical job will receive 2 years training in India and 2 years in U.K. They are expected to compete MRCP(Royal College of Physicians) at the end of 4 years of training.

The FRCEM follows a 6 years track for Emergency Medicine with 3 years of training at Kingsway Hospitals and 3 years of training in the UK hospitals whilst employed in clinical jobs leading to FRCEM by the Royal College of Emergency Medicine upon successive completion of the Exams.

All the trainees will be enrolled in MBA in Healthcare leadership from the University of South Wales to be competed during their U.K. placement.

The candidates will be trained by esteemed faculty from India and leading academic institutions of the UK. Dr. Raju Khandelwal, Academic Director, Kingsway Hospitals shall be in charge of the training programme at Kingsway Hospitals, while Dr. Ramesh Mehta, President BAPIO and Prof. Parag Singhal, CEO, BAPIO Training Academy will lead the faculty and experts from the UK. The programme will be mentored for quality assurance and best educational practices under the guidance of Prof. Davinder Sandhu, former Post Graduate Dean, Severn Deanery UK, Dr Andrew Day, former Chair FRCP Path and Dr. B Batra, former Executive Director of the National Board of Examination, India. Dr. Tamorish Kole, President, Asian Society for Emergency Medicine, shall lead the Indian faculty to deliver the competency-based curriculum

for MRCEM.

Medical Graduates from GMC recognised Medical colleges, who have completed their MBBS including the 12 months of rotating Internship and registered with state medical council will be eligible to apply for this programme. The last date of application is 31st May 2020. MCQ/OSCE and interviews will be conducted in the second/third week of June 2020. The course and the training shall commence w e f 1st July 2020.

Further information can be found on

the websites of BAPIO Training Academy, UK (https://www.bapiotrainingacademy.com/indo-uk-pg-training-programme/); Kingsway Hospitals, Nagpur (https://kingswayhospitals.com/)

or by email: acelbta@gmail.com