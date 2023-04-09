Kindergarten Graduation Day Celebration at The Achievers Pre School

Nagpur: The Achievers Pre School celebrated their kindergarten Graduation day ceremonyonthe8thofApril 2023 . The teachers, parents and the children came together to celebrate the accomplishmentmarking the end of a successful and smooth journey.

The ceremony started off with the welcome speech by the centre head Ms Sharmila Muthyewho congratulated the students on their achievements and thanked the parents for entrusting their childrentothe pre school. This was followed by the graduation song by grade UKG A. The mentors thencalleduponthe children addressing them with beautiful lines. The children were then awarded with certificatesandthey spoke about their experience at the pre school. The UKG A felicitation was followed by happyparentswho shared their views about both the preschool and the high school.

The ceremony continuedwiththegrade UKG B song ,felicitation and students sharing their experiences. The honours were donebyTheDirector Ms Sapna Katiyar and the Centre head Ms Sharmila Muthye. The event was culmination of months of hard work and dedication put in by the students, teachersandtheparents. The tiny tots dressed up in graduation gowns and caps added to the charmof the ceremony. Itwas a proud moment for every one to see their little ones complete the first step of their educational

journey.

