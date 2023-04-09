Nagpur boxer Alfiya Pathan’s Lakshya is to win Asian Championship gold

Nagpur: The international boxer Alfiya Pathan of Nagpur has set her sights on winning gold medals in the forthcoming competitions. Her first target will be winning the yellow metal in the Asian Boxing Championships which is going to be held later this year.

Alfiya was interacting with media persons during the official announcement of Lakshya and Morde Foods joining her as sponsors. “My immediate target is clinching the top medal at the Asian Boxing Championships which is going to be held later this year. I am not thinking too far and will be taking one competition at a time,” said Alfiya who will be competing in the 81+ weight category.

The Nagpur boxer’s next target is Asian Games gold. “Obviously, I want to make my country proud by winning gold at the Asian Games as well,” said Alfiya who turned 20 in February . Alfiya is not thinking of the 2024 Paris Olympics but is aiming for the 2028 Games. “I will be reducing my weight to 75 kgs so that I get a shot at qualifying for the 2028 Olympics. There will be no 81+ kgs weight category in the Olympics hence I would train hard to reduce my weight and play in lower weight category,” said the 2021 World Youth Boxing champion.

Alfiya thanked Lakshya and Morde Foods for taking her under their wings.“Lakshya has been very lucky for me as I won my first title in the senior category in Elite Championship,” she said referring to her gold at Elite Asian Women’sBoxing Championship held in Jordan last year.

Lakshya Secretary Sunder Iyer said, “Lakshya will help Alfiya with 360 degree support which includes fitness enhancements, mental conditioning sessions, nutritional counselling sessions, injury management needing surgical interventions, funding for personal and international training whenever required.”

Harshal Morde, Director of Morde Foods whose company will sponsor Alfiya said, “Alfiya is special and any help at this crucial juncture of her career will help her to become a world beater. She has a solid record of winning gold at major championships. Alfiya has won gold medals at Elite Asian Women’s Boxing Championship (Jordan-2022), Elorda Cup International Boxing Tournament held in NurSultan-2022, in Youth Women’s World Championship at Poland in 2021 and Asian Junior Boxing Championship held at Dubai in 2019.

Alfiya has also been named as the best boxer at the World Youth Boxing Championship in 2021. “We are glad to have her onboard thanks to Lakshya who has identified her to be an elite sportsperson,” Morde added.

