Two youths throw petrol bomb at petrol pump in Lakadganj

Nagpur: Two youths attempted to set a petrol pump afire by throwing a petrol bomb following a quarrel over wearing face masks in Lakadganj police station area on Saturday.

According to police, accused Omkar Bhaurao Tale (44), a resident of NIT garden, Shastri Nagar, Nandanvan and Suraj Ramesh Dahake (23), a resident of Jai Bhim Chowk, Hiwri Nagar, came to Bharat Petroleum’s fuel station on a motorcycle without wearing face masks on Saturday evening.

When the employee was filling petrol in the motorcycle Dahake spitted near the petrol filling machine. When the employees objected to Dahake, the two refused to pay the bill of petrol.

Later, the accused left the spot and threw the money on the face of the employees. Soon after, the accused returned to the fuel station and threw a petrol bomb on petrol filling machine. As the machine caught fire, the employees doused the flames using a fire extinguisher.

The accused were nabbed by employees and handed-over to police. A case under Sections 436, 504, 506, 323 and 34 of IPC was registered.



