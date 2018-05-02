Kin create ruckus in GMCH over 3-yr old girl’s death ‘negligently’

Nagpur: The Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in city witnessed ruckus by relatives of a 3-year old girl who died allegedly by negligence on the part of a doctor. Tension ran high over the incident prompting Ajni police to rush to the spot to calm the tempers.

According to reports, the 3-year old girl was admitted to Children’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU). She was having violent jerks. A doctor on duty administered an injection to her. However, soon after the injection, the condition of the toddler girl deteriorated and she passed away. Alleging negligence over her death, the relatives created ruckus turning the situation tense. They claimed that a wrong injection was administered to the girl.

A team of Ajni police, on being informed, rushed to the GMCH and brought the situation under control. The cops advised the angry relatives to first file a complaint with the police station in such a situation and not create uproar in hospital. Nevertheless, cops have registered a case of accidental death and started investigation into the matter.





