    Published On : Mon, Apr 5th, 2021

    Truck driver, cleaner dupe Bhiwandi transporter of Rs 40 lakh

    Nagpur: A truck driver and cleaner defrauded a transporter to the tune of over Rs 40 lakh by selling a stock of air-conditioners directly to another party instead of transporting the stuff to the designated station. The cheating took place between March 29 and 31, 2021. Pardi cops have launched a hunt for the two accused.

    A native of D/13, Room No. 6, Nilgiri Co-op Housing Society, Kalyan, Thane, Akram Mushtaq Ahmed Sheikh (39), is a transporter by profession. He runs his transport business from Bhiwandi. Akram assigned his truck driver Irfan Azhar and cleaner named Wasif to transport a stock of 140 air-conditioners from Bhiwandi to Odisha. The air-conditioners worth Rs 40.18 lakh were loaded in a container truck (MH-05/AM 2433).

    However, instead of transporting the stock to the designation, the accused Irfan and Wasif sold the air-conditioners to another party midway and parked the empty truck in front of Umiya Industries, near Kapsi Buzurg coming under Pardi police jurisdiction in Nagpur. The accused truck driver and the cleaner went absconding after duping the transporter Akram Mushtaq to the tune of Rs 40.18 lakh.

    Pardi API Shelke, based on complaint of Akram Mushatq Ahmed Sheikh, booked the accused duo under Sections 407, 34 of the IPC and launcheda hunt to nab them.



