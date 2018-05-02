Governor Koshyari gets second dose of COVID – 19 vaccine

The Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari was administered the second shot of the anti-COVID-19 vaccine at the State-run Sir J. J. Group of Hospital in Mumbai on Monday (5 April).

The Governor had taken the first dose of the vaccine at the same hospital on March 5.

A certificate was presented to the Governor for completing the course of the vaccination.

Director of Medical Education and Research Dr T P Lahane, Dean of Sir J J Group of Hospitals Dr Ranjit Mankeshwar and Medical Superintendent Dr Sanjay Surase were prominent among those present.





