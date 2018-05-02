Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Apr 5th, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Governor Koshyari gets second dose of COVID – 19 vaccine

    The Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari was administered the second shot of the anti-COVID-19 vaccine at the State-run Sir J. J. Group of Hospital in Mumbai on Monday (5 April).

    The Governor had taken the first dose of the vaccine at the same hospital on March 5.

    A certificate was presented to the Governor for completing the course of the vaccination.

    Director of Medical Education and Research Dr T P Lahane, Dean of Sir J J Group of Hospitals Dr Ranjit Mankeshwar and Medical Superintendent Dr Sanjay Surase were prominent among those present.



    Trending In Nagpur
    Kin create ruckus in GMCH over 3-yr old girl’s death ‘negligently’
    Kin create ruckus in GMCH over 3-yr old girl’s death ‘negligently’
    Truck driver, cleaner dupe Bhiwandi transporter of Rs 40 lakh
    Truck driver, cleaner dupe Bhiwandi transporter of Rs 40 lakh
    महाराष्ट्र के गृह मंत्री अनिल देशमुख की बढ़ी मुसीबत, बॉम्बे HC ने दिए CBI जांच के आदेश
    महाराष्ट्र के गृह मंत्री अनिल देशमुख की बढ़ी मुसीबत, बॉम्बे HC ने दिए CBI जांच के आदेश
    Covid spiral: Collector orders use of all oxygen for medical purpose only
    Covid spiral: Collector orders use of all oxygen for medical purpose only
    भारत में पहली बार नए कोरोनावायरस केस का आंकड़ा एक लाख पार
    भारत में पहली बार नए कोरोनावायरस केस का आंकड़ा एक लाख पार
    राष्ट्रीय स्केटिंग चैंपियनशिप में नागपुर की मिहिका ने हासिल किया सिल्वर मेडल
    राष्ट्रीय स्केटिंग चैंपियनशिप में नागपुर की मिहिका ने हासिल किया सिल्वर मेडल
    अज्ञात वाहन की टक्कर से बुर्जुग की मौत
    अज्ञात वाहन की टक्कर से बुर्जुग की मौत
    Tandra Sarbjna is a God Gifted Katthak Exponent- Dr S S Uttarwar
    Tandra Sarbjna is a God Gifted Katthak Exponent- Dr S S Uttarwar
    चिकित्सा के लिए ऑक्सिजन की आपूर्ति करें: जिलाधिकारी
    चिकित्सा के लिए ऑक्सिजन की आपूर्ति करें: जिलाधिकारी
    ‘भरतवाडा में टीकाकरण केंद्र शुरू करें’
    ‘भरतवाडा में टीकाकरण केंद्र शुरू करें’
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145