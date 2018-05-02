Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Sat, Jul 27th, 2019

Kids try hands in card making for ‘festivals’

Nagpur: An Intra Section Card Making Competition, on the theme ‘Festivals’ was organized for the students of class 1.The competition aimed at making students understand the significance of festivals in our lives and impart knowledge on various festivals celebrated in our country.

Students made beautiful cards depicting their feelings and imagination in a creative way. Children participated with great enthusiasm. The cards they made showed their love and gratitude towards the people they want to thank at the end of the year.

A mixture of remarkable creativity and imagination was displayed by children enthusiastically. The judges, were greatly impressed to see the beautiful greeting cards created by the young enthusiasts. The competition brought an amiable ambiance and the judges were left with nothing but to applaud their creations.

The competition was full of life, passion. The bright splash of colors on paper symbolized the spirit of festivity and excitement which is just round the corner.

