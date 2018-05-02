Kargil Vijay Diwas at VIT

The N.S.S Unit of Vidarbha Institute of Technology had organized a small program in remembering the valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay and regained control of the territory occupied by Pakistan in Kargil. The central theme for this celebration was ‘Remember, Rejoice and Renew’.

Dr.Sanjay S Uttarwar, Principal VIT said that, “The day marks the victory of Indian armed forces in Operation Vijay in 1999, when they evicted the infiltrators backed by Pakistani army from high outposts in Kargil sector.”

Mr.Jitesh.N.Maheshwari (Chairman,VIT), Dr.Pooja Maheshwari (Secretary, VIT) along with Dr.G.S.Natrajan (Director, VIT) and Dr.Sanjay.S.Uttarwar had paid tribute to the martyrs who laid down their lives protecting the nation..