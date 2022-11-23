Jilted lover sets girlfriend’s father’s shop a fire as she refused to marry him

Nagpur: Irked over refusal of marriage, a married man reportedly set a mini truck and a vegetable shop of his girlfriend’s father afire after she turned down his marriage proposal. The incident took place at Waghoda village in the limits of Saoner police, police said.

The accused has been identified as Gani alias Palash Wasnik, a resident of Rambagh, Saoner. He was working in a barber’s shop.

Advertisement

According to police, the man was in relationship with Minal (name changed) for the past seven to eight months.

Advertisement

Palash’s wife recently left the house when she learnt about his affair. Sonali decided to live with Palash and came to his house with a bag.

When she went back home to get another bag, her mother realised something amiss and questioned her. She counseled Sonali and diverted her attention from Palash. As a result, Sonali refused to marry Palash, police said.

Angry over Sonali’s decision, Palash went to the vegetable shop of Sonali’s father at 1 am. He set afire the shop and also a mini truck owned by her father. The villagers identified Palash and informed the police.

Saoner Police rushed to the spot. A case under Section 435 of IPC was registered by the police and arrested the accused

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement