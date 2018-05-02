Sing on Musical Gp Nagpur has organized “Kids Live show Hum Bhi Kuch Kam Nahi….on Fb , In the lock down period , Sing On Musical Gp has given a musical feast to all viewers. Viewers shower their comments on the Singers and organizers. Huge no comments and compliments was there to the show. A N Sharma and Meera Sharma Directors of Sing on Gp present soul full songs. Hum kisise kam nahi…. was the Title song.

Sing on gp has organized ” Kids Show “ A Online Musical Concert on FB . It is unique program by Sing On Musical Gp for journey of sweet Songs. Versatile Singer A N Sharma , Voice of Nagpur Meera Sharma Wanshika Naik, Diya Chakrawarty, Ram Bagul, Raunak Rungta, Saily Gupta, Sourya Agrawal, Raunak Rungta, Aaryan Dongre, Bhanvi Sillore, Kimaya Nanhai…, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Ashok Darokar , are the artists who has performed.

A N Sharma and Meera Sharma has planned this novel program. Meera Sharma is a versatile singer who perform songs of various singers with perfection. Show was attended by majority of viewers from Maharashtra and Goa and around the globe Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar gives encouragement and appreciation for such novel idea of on line events

Soulful songs like…… Bite na Bitaye raina…., Mai Kabhi Batlata nahi…., Kuch Aisi Lagan….., O Sajna Barkha Bahar aayi……, Diwana leke aaya hai…., Tu Jahan jahan chalega…… and many more song wer presented by Singers.

Many new Child singers impressed audience.

Vijay Puranik , Nalini Chauhan, Sanjay Gawai, Mr Yoganand Bopche, Mr. Rakesh Bopche , Dr. Varsha Uttarwar, Nikita Madam, Mrs. Manisha Puranik, Sanjay Borkar, Pratima Mam, Mr. Rakesh Bopche, , Sanjivani Chaudhary, Aashish Hadke, Yash Kher, Shruti Jain, Shyam jain, , Parvati Nayar, , and many more music lovers has joined program.

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar encourages the singers, Organizers for live program in this crucial days of Corona kovid 19. He is having immense interest and contribution to the field of music. He is a renowned Academician , Principal, Social worker and singer of our city too. He is associated with various social and cultural bodies of Nagpur. At the beginning of program , Organisers welcome Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar and other renowned people of Nagpurs musical world and all on line viewers for their support and encouragement.

In his reply to welcome , Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar gave thanks A N Sharma and Meera Sharma for lovely organization and extend his good wishes for future of the them. He always encourage young talents for presenting their talents on various fronts. Many more groups are coming ahead to present on line programs of face book. Sing on Musical gp will conduct various programs on line up to end of lock down. Since 25th March they are conducting various programs for viewers and has tied up viewers at home.

Program comes to end and music lovers moves with euphoria of sweet songs.