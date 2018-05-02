Covid cases in India cross 1 lakh; death toll 3163

COVID-19 cases in India cross the 1 lakh mark with a single-day jump of 4,970 cases and 134 deaths. The total cases are 1,01,139 and the death toll is 3,163, says the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Experts attribute the increase to the easing of the lockdown, movement of migrant workers, higher testing and better reporting of cases.

Dr Jacob John, virologist and former chairman of the Indian Council of Medical Research, says, “The epidemic is growing beyond what we have ever seen in the past. The number of cases would not increase in an additional manner but double every few days… Every expert knew this.”