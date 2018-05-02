Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, May 19th, 2020

    Covid cases in India cross 1 lakh; death toll 3163

    COVID-19 cases in India cross the 1 lakh mark with a single-day jump of 4,970 cases and 134 deaths. The total cases are 1,01,139 and the death toll is 3,163, says the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

    Experts attribute the increase to the easing of the lockdown, movement of migrant workers, higher testing and better reporting of cases.

    Dr Jacob John, virologist and former chairman of the Indian Council of Medical Research, says, “The epidemic is growing beyond what we have ever seen in the past. The number of cases would not increase in an additional manner but double every few days… Every expert knew this.”


    Happening Nagpur
    Majboor@Nagpur : Journey of agony continues…
    Majboor@Nagpur : Journey of agony continues…
    Nagpur’s Sanket Tiwari among top 20 at Australian music feat
    Nagpur’s Sanket Tiwari among top 20 at Australian music feat
    Nagpur Crime News
    Beware!! Don’t fall prey to online liquor delivery fraud
    Beware!! Don’t fall prey to online liquor delivery fraud
    Man kills wife over suspicion of adultery in Hivari Nagar
    Man kills wife over suspicion of adultery in Hivari Nagar
    Maharashtra News
    नगरपरिषदेजवळील बलोद्यानातील झाड बुडापासून कोसळले
    नगरपरिषदेजवळील बलोद्यानातील झाड बुडापासून कोसळले
    भारताच्या अर्थव्यवस्थेचा कणा असलेला शेती व्यवसाय मोठ्या संकटात – शरद पवार
    भारताच्या अर्थव्यवस्थेचा कणा असलेला शेती व्यवसाय मोठ्या संकटात – शरद पवार
    Hindi News
    रमज़ान शब-ए-कद्र के मौके पर साहील सैय्यद द्वारा 5000 राशन किट का वितरण
    रमज़ान शब-ए-कद्र के मौके पर साहील सैय्यद द्वारा 5000 राशन किट का वितरण
    गोंदिया: कहीं वर्दी से चिपककर कोरोना उनके घर तक न पहुंच जाए?
    गोंदिया: कहीं वर्दी से चिपककर कोरोना उनके घर तक न पहुंच जाए?
    Trending News
    Covid cases in India cross 1 lakh; death toll 3163
    Covid cases in India cross 1 lakh; death toll 3163
    Corona takes 7th toll in Nagpur, cases stand at 371
    Corona takes 7th toll in Nagpur, cases stand at 371
    Featured News
    4 migrants killed in bus-truck collision in Maharashtra
    4 migrants killed in bus-truck collision in Maharashtra
    Lockdown 4.0: What’s open, what’s close in Nagpur
    Lockdown 4.0: What’s open, what’s close in Nagpur
    Trending In Nagpur
    Kids Live show “ Hum Bhi Kuch Kam Nahi ”on FB
    Kids Live show “ Hum Bhi Kuch Kam Nahi ”on FB
    वृद्ध, रुग्ण यांचे केअरटेकर यांना प्रतिबंधित क्षेत्राबाहेर कुठलेही निर्बंध नाही
    वृद्ध, रुग्ण यांचे केअरटेकर यांना प्रतिबंधित क्षेत्राबाहेर कुठलेही निर्बंध नाही
    कोरोनाच्या पार्श्वभूमिवर 13 हजार 287 दिव्यांगांना संजय गांधी निराधार योजनेचा लाभ -रविंद्र ठाकरे
    कोरोनाच्या पार्श्वभूमिवर 13 हजार 287 दिव्यांगांना संजय गांधी निराधार योजनेचा लाभ -रविंद्र ठाकरे
    कार्यकारी महापौर मनीषा कोठे यांनी केली पाणी पुरवठा केंद्राची पाहणी
    कार्यकारी महापौर मनीषा कोठे यांनी केली पाणी पुरवठा केंद्राची पाहणी
    Coal India not to be privatised : Pralhad Joshi
    Coal India not to be privatised : Pralhad Joshi
    Lockdown 4.0: What’s open, what’s close in Nagpur
    Lockdown 4.0: What’s open, what’s close in Nagpur
    “Chand Fir Nikla “ A Journy of Love songs live on fb
    “Chand Fir Nikla “ A Journy of Love songs live on fb
    Corona takes 7th toll in Nagpur, cases stand at 371
    Corona takes 7th toll in Nagpur, cases stand at 371
    आम आदमी पार्टी ने की खिलाड़ी प्राजक्ता गोडबोले की मदद
    आम आदमी पार्टी ने की खिलाड़ी प्राजक्ता गोडबोले की मदद
    “India Fine Arts CouncilS “ Mehfil e Gazal -” A musical concert on fb.
    “India Fine Arts CouncilS “ Mehfil e Gazal -” A musical concert on fb.
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145